Straight No Chaser Announce New EP and Tour

The new EP is highlighted the a capella group's mash-up of the classic Eurythmics hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)" and Fitz and the Tantrums' "HandClap" and a medley of Beyonce songs.

The Speakeasy Tour is scheduled to kick off on October 28th at the Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI's and will conclude on January 2nd at Blaisdell Hall in Honolulu.

Six Pack: Volume 3 Tracklisting:

Sweet Dreams/Handclap

All Time Low

That's What I Like

Total Eclipse of the Heart

Twistin' The Night Away

Beyonce Medley

The Speakeasy Tour Dates:

09/27 Mason City, IA North Iowa Community College

09/28 Madison, WI Overture Center

09/30 Anchorage, AK Atwood Concert Hall

10/28 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center

10/29 Wilmington, DE Grand Opera House - MATINEE

10/29 Wilmington, DE Grand Opera House - PM PERFORMANCE

11/01 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall

11/03 Rochester, NY Auditorium Theatre

11/08 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theatre

11/10 N. Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/11 Biloxi, MS IP Casino Resort & Spa

11/14 Greenville, SC Peace Center

11/15 Melbourne, FL King Center for the Performing Arts

11/16 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

11/17 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

11/18 Tampa, FL Straz Center

11/19 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/24 St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre

11/25 Cincinnati, OH Aronoff Center

11/26 Louisville, KY Kentucky Center For The Arts

11/28 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre

11/29 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

11/30 Fort Wayne, IN Embassy Theatre

12/02 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza

12/03 Cedar Falls, IA Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

12/05 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

12/06 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater

12/07 Lincoln, NE Lied Center

12/08 Iowa City, IA Hancher Auditorium

12/12 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center

12/13 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center

12/14 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

12/15 Bloomington, IN IU Auditorium

12/16 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre - MATINEE

12/16 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre - PM PERFORMANCE

12/17 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre - MATINEE

12/17 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre - PM PERFORMANCE

12/23 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre - MATINEE

12/23 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre - PM PERFORMANCE

12/27 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

12/28 Spokane, WA The Fox Theater

12/29 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

01/02 Honolulu, HI Blaisdell Hall