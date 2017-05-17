Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Straight No Chaser Announce New EP and Tour
05-17-2017
.
Straight No Chaser

Straight No Chaser will be releasing their "Six Pack: Volume 3" EP on July 21st and they have announced they will be launching The Speakeasy Tour this fall and winter to support it.

The new EP is highlighted the a capella group's mash-up of the classic Eurythmics hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)" and Fitz and the Tantrums' "HandClap" and a medley of Beyonce songs.

The Speakeasy Tour is scheduled to kick off on October 28th at the Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI's and will conclude on January 2nd at Blaisdell Hall in Honolulu.

Six Pack: Volume 3 Tracklisting:
Sweet Dreams/Handclap
All Time Low
That's What I Like
Total Eclipse of the Heart
Twistin' The Night Away
Beyonce Medley

The Speakeasy Tour Dates:
09/27 Mason City, IA North Iowa Community College
09/28 Madison, WI Overture Center
09/30 Anchorage, AK Atwood Concert Hall
10/28 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center
10/29 Wilmington, DE Grand Opera House - MATINEE
10/29 Wilmington, DE Grand Opera House - PM PERFORMANCE
11/01 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall
11/03 Rochester, NY Auditorium Theatre
11/08 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theatre
11/10 N. Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11/11 Biloxi, MS IP Casino Resort & Spa
11/14 Greenville, SC Peace Center
11/15 Melbourne, FL King Center for the Performing Arts
11/16 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
11/17 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
11/18 Tampa, FL Straz Center
11/19 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/24 St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre
11/25 Cincinnati, OH Aronoff Center
11/26 Louisville, KY Kentucky Center For The Arts
11/28 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre
11/29 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
11/30 Fort Wayne, IN Embassy Theatre
12/02 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza
12/03 Cedar Falls, IA Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
12/05 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater
12/06 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater
12/07 Lincoln, NE Lied Center
12/08 Iowa City, IA Hancher Auditorium
12/12 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center
12/13 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center
12/14 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre
12/15 Bloomington, IN IU Auditorium
12/16 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre - MATINEE
12/16 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre - PM PERFORMANCE
12/17 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre - MATINEE
12/17 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre - PM PERFORMANCE
12/23 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre - MATINEE
12/23 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre - PM PERFORMANCE
12/27 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
12/28 Spokane, WA The Fox Theater
12/29 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort
01/02 Honolulu, HI Blaisdell Hall

