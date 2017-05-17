|
The Eagles' Don Henley Reveals Glenn Frey's Replacement
.
(hennemusic) Eagles co-founder Don Henley has revealed that Deacon Frey, the son of the late Glenn Frey, will join the band for its summer 2017 appearances at The Classic West festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and The Classic East event at Citi Field in New York. "There's going to be an official announcement in a few days but let's just do it here," Henley told Mike Rhyner of Dallas, TX sports station The Ticket during a May 15 interview. "Glenn's son Deacon is a very talented young man, and he seems to be up for the task. He's enthusiastic about it and he's been working real hard on it, and he's gonna do it with us. I think that's appropriate. "I never planned on it coming out this way but it's my responsibility to carry on this legacy and to keep these songs alive," he continued. "Apparently people still want to hear them I thought we were done when Glenn passed away and I said as much, but I was in a state of shock at the time. But we have gotten a lot of messages from people all over the world from people who would like to see things continue." Glenn Frey died on January 18, 2016 at the age of 67 from a combination of rheumatoid arthritis, colitis and pneumonia following surgery at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
