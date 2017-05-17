Van Halen Star Confirms David Lee Roth Reports

Roth donated $10,000 after learning that Anthony would be participating in the in the Walk L.A. benefit event on June 17th to raise money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which treated Rex.

Anthony revealed during a recent satellite radio interview that he received confirmation that it was indeed Roth who made the donation and also was sent a short message from the singer.

The bassist said, "I check the donation page every single morning when I wake up, just to see how the team's doing and raising money and people that are donating. And I saw this one morning, 'David Roth,' and I'm, like, 'Oh my God! I can't… What? No, this can't be right.' And then what happens is an e-mail gets sent to me personally saying, 'A donation has been made on your behalf by David Roth. Ten thousand dollars.'

"And so I can e-mail back to thank the donors. This e-mail went to a business management agency - that's what the donation came through. And I actually e-mailed back and said, 'Dave, is this you? I hope it is.' And I thanked him for the generous donation from the bottom of my heart. I sent the e-mail and I said, 'Here's my e-mail address. E-mail me back, let me know it's you, 'cause I would really like to talk to you. Anyway, just thank you.'

"And I got an e-mail back a couple of days later - from the same business management agency. It just said, 'Hi, Michael. It's David. Sorry about your loss. I'll be in touch.' [So] I can pretty much confirm that it was him."