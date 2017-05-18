A Tiny Look At Giant David Bowie Statue Revealed

The giant bronze will be unveiled later this year, but today we get a look at a miniature of the monument. Earthly Messenger features several different Bowies, but prominently features Ziggy Stardust and an older, more conservatively dressed rendering of the rock star.

It was designed by sculptor Andrew Sinclair and will take shape under the arches of Market Square. Bowie references the site in his song "Five Years." Speakers above the life-size sculpture will play one of 2,000 tracks every hour. Read more here.