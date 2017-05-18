Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Celtic Frost Expand Classic Albums For Reissue
05-18-2017
.
Celtic Frost

(Chipster) Celtic Frost have announced that their four Noise Records albums have been expanded for special reissues that are set to hit stores on June 30th. We were sent the following details:

Heroes of the extreme metal scene, there has always been so much more to Celtic Frost's music. From 'Morbid Tales', through 'To Mega Therion', onwards to 'Into The Pandemonium' and finally 'Vanity/Nemesis', this is a band who refused to conform or follow any specific musical direction. They experimented, took risks and in the process have left behind a remarkable catalogue which is timeless and extraordinary. When you hear these albums, you'll appreciate why succeeding generations of diehard fans and cutting edge bands are so heavily inspired and influenced by Celtic Frost.

It almost seems churlish to regard Celtic Frost as one of the great extreme metal bands, because they were so much more than that. It's better to hail them as among the finest extreme and experimental bands of the 1980s. Refusing ever to do what was expected or demanded, the band constantly changed musical direction, always brought in surprising influences, and kept people guessing as to where they might venture next. Their catalogue of albums is formidable and unmatched. Each is not only unique, but part of an entire tapestry that only now can be appreciated for being a remarkable part of music history. Despite, or maybe because of, constant turmoil on so many fronts, Celtic Frost achieved an artistic level few others would even have dared to dream of aspiring towards. They climbed high because they were never afraid to fall. Which is why the band are now rightly regarded as icons, and iconoclasts. - Xavier Russell - 2016

Debut album "Morbid Tales" was originally released in 1984, and quickly became known as the work of agitated and agitating talents. This record was a huge influence on the burgeoning death and thrash scenes at the time: a master-class of riff tirades and unholy sentiments. This reissue includes previously unheard and restored rehearsals from 1984. Both the 180g 2LP and CD versions include extensive booklets plus a poster.

Celtic Frost's second album "To Mega Therion" was released in 1985 and showcased an ominous pall of doom and gloom, enmeshed in a sound both primitive yet also Wagnerian in its vast scope. This reissue includes the "Emperor's Return" EP as well as a remix of "Visual Aggression". Both the 180g LP and CD versions include extensive booklets.

The band's third album "Into Pandemonium" was originally released in 1987. The record represented a turning point for a whole genre, being extremely ahead of its time. Not only did it have maniacal rhythms, but introduced electronica into extreme metal. On every level, it was a remarkable record, full of visionary ideas and ideals. This reissue includes alternate versions of tracks from the album and a cover of a Dean Martin song. Both the 180g LP and CD versions include extensive booklets.

Celtic Frost's fifth studio album "Vanity + Nemesis" was released in 1990. It featured a twisted cover of David Bowie's 'Heroes' and it saw the band going in a much more thrash oriented direction. The restless energy percolates throughout, as Celtic Frost continued to leave fans aghast at their soundscapes and adventurous perceptions. The reissue includes tracks from the 'Wine In My Hand 12" EP', and Both the 180g LP and CD versions include extensive booklets.

"MORBID TALES" TRACKLIST
FORMAT: 2LP / CD / Digital
Human (Intro)
Into the Crypts of Rays
Visions of Mortality
Dethroned Emperor
Morbid Tales
Procreation (Of the Wicked)
Return to the Eve
Danse Macabre
Nocturnal Fear

*Bonus Tracks
Morbid Tales (1984 Rehearsal)
Messiah (1984 Rehearsal)
Procreation (Of the Wicked) (1984 Rehearsal)
Nocturnal Fear (1984 Rehearsal)


"TO MEGA THERION" TRACKLIST
FORMAT: 2LP / CD / Digital
Innocence and Wrath
The Usurper
Jewel Throne
Dawn of Meggido
Eternal Summer
Circle of the Tyrants
(Beyond the) North Winds
Fainted Eyes
Tears In a Prophet's Dream
Necromantical Screams

*Bonus Tracks
Circle of the Tyrants (Emperor's Return EP)
Visual Aggression (Emperor's Return EP)
Suicidal Winds (Emperor's Return EP)
Journey Into Fear (Emperor's Return EP Recording Sessions)
Visual Aggression (1988 Remix)
Return to the Eve (1985 Studio Jam)


"INTO PANDEMONIUM" TRACKLIST
FORMAT: 2LP / CD / Digital
Mexican Radio
Mesmerized
Inner Sanctum
Tristesses de la Lune
Babylon Fell (Jade Serpent)
Caress Into Oblivion (Jade Serpent II)
One In Their Pride (Porthole Mix)
I Won't Dance (The Elders' Orient)
Rex Irae (Requiem)
Oriental Masquerade

*Bonus Tracks
Sorrows of the Moon
The Inevitable Factor
In the Chapel In the Moonlight
One In Their Pride (Re-Entry Mix)
The Inevitable Factor (Alternate Vox)


"VANITY + NEMESIS" TRACKLIST
FORMAT: 2LP / CD / Digital
The Heart Beneath
Wine in My Hand (Third from the Sun)
Wings of Solitude
The Name of My Bride
This Island Earth
The Restless Seas
Phallic Tantrum
A Kiss or a Whisper
Vanity
Nemesis

*Bonus Tracks
Heroes
A Descent to Babylon (Babylon Asleep)

Chipster submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Celtic Frost Music, DVDs, Books and more

Celtic Frost T-shirts and Posters

More Celtic Frost News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Celtic Frost Expand Classic Albums For Reissue


More Stories for Celtic Frost

Celtic Frost Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52- Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price- Original Guns N' Roses Star Grateful For Reunion Experience- more

The Eagles' Don Henley Reveals Glenn Frey's Replacement- Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'The Sky is a Neighborhood'- Van Halen Star Confirms David Lee Roth Reports- more

Tool's Special Guests For Festival Like Event Revealed- Video From Original Alice Cooper Band Reunion Goes Online- Iron Maiden Address 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Controversy- more

Page Too:
Previously Unreleased Madonna Song Leaked- Niall Horan Reveals Release Timetable For Solo Album- Miley Cyrus Has Second Thoughts About 'Wrecking Ball' Video- more

Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot- Kendrick Lamar Adds More Dates To DAMN. Tour- Harry Styles Kicks Off 'Late Late Show' Residency With Sketch- more

Loretta Lynn Discharged From Hospital Following Stroke- Taylor Swift's Sexual Assault Case Expert Challenged- Celine Dion To Celebrate Titanic Anniversary At Billboard Awards- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52

Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price

Original Guns N' Roses Star Grateful For Reunion Experience

KISS Writing New Music But May Not Release It

Paul McCartney Pushes Back Kick Off Of U.S. Tour

Chuck Berry Posthumous 'Big Boys' Video Released

Raven Star Hit With 'Sudden Serious Health Issue'

X Japan's Yoshiki Recovering From Successful Surgery

Mike + The Mechanics Release 'The Best Is Yet To Come' Video

Wishbone Ash Announce New Band Lineup

A Tiny Look At Giant David Bowie Statue Revealed

The Killers Reportedly Mixing New Album

Metallica Release Live 'Halo On Fire' Video

Celtic Frost Expand Classic Albums For Reissue

Royal Blood Announce European Fall Tour

The Black Crowes In The Studio Special For Companion Anniversary

• more

Page Too News Stories
Previously Unreleased Madonna Song Leaked

Niall Horan Reveals Release Timetable For Solo Album

Miley Cyrus Has Second Thoughts About 'Wrecking Ball' Video

Bon Jovi Make Surprise Appearance At University Commencement

Cheat Codes Release 'No Promises' Video with Demi Lovato

George Strait Named Texas' State Musician For 2017

Harry Styles Does Surprise 'Late Late Show' Monologue

Keith Urban Honored To Sing Anthem At Stanley Cup Playoffs

Gucci Mane And Zaytoven Unplug For Special Performance

Singled Out: Half The Animal's Babylon

Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot

Kendrick Lamar Adds More Dates To DAMN. Tour

Harry Styles Kicks Off 'Late Late Show' Residency With Sketch

Travis Scott Reveals 3 New Tracks In Wake Of Arrest

Miley Cyrus Bringing Father To Mentor On 'The Voice'

Blac Youngsta Surrenders In Young Dolph Shootout Investigation

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.