Celtic Frost Expand Classic Albums For Reissue 05-18-2017

. (Chipster) Celtic Frost have announced that their four Noise Records albums have been expanded for special reissues that are set to hit stores on June 30th. We were sent the following details: Heroes of the extreme metal scene, there has always been so much more to Celtic Frost's music. From 'Morbid Tales', through 'To Mega Therion', onwards to 'Into The Pandemonium' and finally 'Vanity/Nemesis', this is a band who refused to conform or follow any specific musical direction. They experimented, took risks and in the process have left behind a remarkable catalogue which is timeless and extraordinary. When you hear these albums, you'll appreciate why succeeding generations of diehard fans and cutting edge bands are so heavily inspired and influenced by Celtic Frost. It almost seems churlish to regard Celtic Frost as one of the great extreme metal bands, because they were so much more than that. It's better to hail them as among the finest extreme and experimental bands of the 1980s. Refusing ever to do what was expected or demanded, the band constantly changed musical direction, always brought in surprising influences, and kept people guessing as to where they might venture next. Their catalogue of albums is formidable and unmatched. Each is not only unique, but part of an entire tapestry that only now can be appreciated for being a remarkable part of music history. Despite, or maybe because of, constant turmoil on so many fronts, Celtic Frost achieved an artistic level few others would even have dared to dream of aspiring towards. They climbed high because they were never afraid to fall. Which is why the band are now rightly regarded as icons, and iconoclasts. - Xavier Russell - 2016 Debut album "Morbid Tales" was originally released in 1984, and quickly became known as the work of agitated and agitating talents. This record was a huge influence on the burgeoning death and thrash scenes at the time: a master-class of riff tirades and unholy sentiments. This reissue includes previously unheard and restored rehearsals from 1984. Both the 180g 2LP and CD versions include extensive booklets plus a poster. Celtic Frost's second album "To Mega Therion" was released in 1985 and showcased an ominous pall of doom and gloom, enmeshed in a sound both primitive yet also Wagnerian in its vast scope. This reissue includes the "Emperor's Return" EP as well as a remix of "Visual Aggression". Both the 180g LP and CD versions include extensive booklets. The band's third album "Into Pandemonium" was originally released in 1987. The record represented a turning point for a whole genre, being extremely ahead of its time. Not only did it have maniacal rhythms, but introduced electronica into extreme metal. On every level, it was a remarkable record, full of visionary ideas and ideals. This reissue includes alternate versions of tracks from the album and a cover of a Dean Martin song. Both the 180g LP and CD versions include extensive booklets. Celtic Frost's fifth studio album "Vanity + Nemesis" was released in 1990. It featured a twisted cover of David Bowie's 'Heroes' and it saw the band going in a much more thrash oriented direction. The restless energy percolates throughout, as Celtic Frost continued to leave fans aghast at their soundscapes and adventurous perceptions. The reissue includes tracks from the 'Wine In My Hand 12" EP', and Both the 180g LP and CD versions include extensive booklets. "MORBID TALES" TRACKLIST

FORMAT: 2LP / CD / Digital

Human (Intro)

Into the Crypts of Rays

Visions of Mortality

Dethroned Emperor

Morbid Tales

Procreation (Of the Wicked)

Return to the Eve

Danse Macabre

Nocturnal Fear *Bonus Tracks

Morbid Tales (1984 Rehearsal)

Messiah (1984 Rehearsal)

Procreation (Of the Wicked) (1984 Rehearsal)

Nocturnal Fear (1984 Rehearsal)

"TO MEGA THERION" TRACKLIST

FORMAT: 2LP / CD / Digital

Innocence and Wrath

The Usurper

Jewel Throne

Dawn of Meggido

Eternal Summer

Circle of the Tyrants

(Beyond the) North Winds

Fainted Eyes

Tears In a Prophet's Dream

Necromantical Screams *Bonus Tracks

Circle of the Tyrants (Emperor's Return EP)

Visual Aggression (Emperor's Return EP)

Suicidal Winds (Emperor's Return EP)

Journey Into Fear (Emperor's Return EP Recording Sessions)

Visual Aggression (1988 Remix)

Return to the Eve (1985 Studio Jam)

"INTO PANDEMONIUM" TRACKLIST

FORMAT: 2LP / CD / Digital

Mexican Radio

Mesmerized

Inner Sanctum

Tristesses de la Lune

Babylon Fell (Jade Serpent)

Caress Into Oblivion (Jade Serpent II)

One In Their Pride (Porthole Mix)

I Won't Dance (The Elders' Orient)

Rex Irae (Requiem)

Oriental Masquerade *Bonus Tracks

Sorrows of the Moon

The Inevitable Factor

In the Chapel In the Moonlight

One In Their Pride (Re-Entry Mix)

The Inevitable Factor (Alternate Vox)

"VANITY + NEMESIS" TRACKLIST

FORMAT: 2LP / CD / Digital

The Heart Beneath

Wine in My Hand (Third from the Sun)

Wings of Solitude

The Name of My Bride

This Island Earth

The Restless Seas

Phallic Tantrum

A Kiss or a Whisper

Vanity

Nemesis *Bonus Tracks

Heroes

A Descent to Babylon (Babylon Asleep) Chipster submitted this story.

