Gucci Mane And Zaytoven Unplug For Special Performance

The pair of music stars delivered new arrangements of their songs, with Zaytoven on upright piano and Gucci on the mic. There was no DJ or band to back them.

The 'Piano Nights" event was part of the Red Bull Music Academy Festival New York. Gucci has appeared on Mike WiLL Made-It's track 'Perfect Pint" with Kendrick Lamar and Rae Sremmurd and teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the collaborative track 'Make Love." Watch the "Piano Bar" performance here.