Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Gucci Mane And Zaytoven Unplug For Special Performance
05-18-2017
.
Gucci Mane

(Radio.com) Gucci Mane and Zaytoven took the stage together on Tuesday night (May 16) for a special live piano bar-style performance and video of unique set has been posted online.

The pair of music stars delivered new arrangements of their songs, with Zaytoven on upright piano and Gucci on the mic. There was no DJ or band to back them.

The 'Piano Nights" event was part of the Red Bull Music Academy Festival New York. Gucci has appeared on Mike WiLL Made-It's track 'Perfect Pint" with Kendrick Lamar and Rae Sremmurd and teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the collaborative track 'Make Love." Watch the "Piano Bar" performance here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Gucci Mane Music, DVDs, Books and more

Gucci Mane T-shirts and Posters

More Gucci Mane News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Gucci Mane And Zaytoven Unplug For Special Performance

Migos Releases 'Slippery' Video Featuring Gucci Mane

Bruno Mars Adds Ludacris To Gucci Mane Remix

Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' Beat Was Intended for Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane Delivers New Song Called 'Coachella'

Gucci Mane Recruits Lil Wayne For 'Both' Remix

The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane Set To Be Released This Fall

Gucci Mane Announces His Very First Headlining Tour

Rae Sremmurd Tease Kendrick Lamar and Gucci Mane Collaboration

Gucci Mane Releases 3 New Tracks


More Stories for Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52- Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price- Original Guns N' Roses Star Grateful For Reunion Experience- more

The Eagles' Don Henley Reveals Glenn Frey's Replacement- Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'The Sky is a Neighborhood'- Van Halen Star Confirms David Lee Roth Reports- more

Tool's Special Guests For Festival Like Event Revealed- Video From Original Alice Cooper Band Reunion Goes Online- Iron Maiden Address 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Controversy- more

Page Too:
Previously Unreleased Madonna Song Leaked- Niall Horan Reveals Release Timetable For Solo Album- Miley Cyrus Has Second Thoughts About 'Wrecking Ball' Video- more

Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot- Kendrick Lamar Adds More Dates To DAMN. Tour- Harry Styles Kicks Off 'Late Late Show' Residency With Sketch- more

Loretta Lynn Discharged From Hospital Following Stroke- Taylor Swift's Sexual Assault Case Expert Challenged- Celine Dion To Celebrate Titanic Anniversary At Billboard Awards- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52

Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price

Original Guns N' Roses Star Grateful For Reunion Experience

KISS Writing New Music But May Not Release It

Paul McCartney Pushes Back Kick Off Of U.S. Tour

Chuck Berry Posthumous 'Big Boys' Video Released

Raven Star Hit With 'Sudden Serious Health Issue'

X Japan's Yoshiki Recovering From Successful Surgery

Mike + The Mechanics Release 'The Best Is Yet To Come' Video

Wishbone Ash Announce New Band Lineup

A Tiny Look At Giant David Bowie Statue Revealed

The Killers Reportedly Mixing New Album

Metallica Release Live 'Halo On Fire' Video

Celtic Frost Expand Classic Albums For Reissue

Royal Blood Announce European Fall Tour

The Black Crowes In The Studio Special For Companion Anniversary

• more

Page Too News Stories
Previously Unreleased Madonna Song Leaked

Niall Horan Reveals Release Timetable For Solo Album

Miley Cyrus Has Second Thoughts About 'Wrecking Ball' Video

Bon Jovi Make Surprise Appearance At University Commencement

Cheat Codes Release 'No Promises' Video with Demi Lovato

George Strait Named Texas' State Musician For 2017

Harry Styles Does Surprise 'Late Late Show' Monologue

Keith Urban Honored To Sing Anthem At Stanley Cup Playoffs

Gucci Mane And Zaytoven Unplug For Special Performance

Singled Out: Half The Animal's Babylon

Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot

Kendrick Lamar Adds More Dates To DAMN. Tour

Harry Styles Kicks Off 'Late Late Show' Residency With Sketch

Travis Scott Reveals 3 New Tracks In Wake Of Arrest

Miley Cyrus Bringing Father To Mentor On 'The Voice'

Blac Youngsta Surrenders In Young Dolph Shootout Investigation

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.