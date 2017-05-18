Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price

A private UK collector is selling the Black Pepper Fender Stratocaster through Heritage Auctions. The bidding will start at $500,000 on June 17 in Beverly Hills. Auction organizers have estimated that the final bid could get up to $750,000, reports to TMZ.

The instrument was used to play 'Hey Joe," 'The Wind Cries Mary," and other classics during the show. It still bears the scratches from his belt and left-handed stringing. Watch Jimi torch his other guitar here.