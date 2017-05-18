KISS Writing New Music But May Not Release It

The outspoken bassist and vocalist tells Michael Cavacini, "There's some writing going on. Not too long ago I wrote a song called 'Your Wish Is My Command'. It sounds anthemic, like something that might have come off 'Love Gun', maybe. But I'm not incentivized."

He then reiterated his previous criticism of filesharing. "The idea that you work your ass off and then someone with freckles on their face decides they want to download your music and file share, that's not what I work for. How'd you like to be a plumber, come over somebody's house and work all day to fix their plumbing and then when it's time to get paid they say, 'No, I just wanted to say thank you. No.'

He then elaborated on how pirating music doesn't really affect him and other classic artist but really hurts the next generation of bands, "I've heard people say, 'Oh, you have enough money.' That's what I need: an eighteen-year-old kid telling me when enough is enough. It doesn't affect me at all. And it doesn't affect The Stones or U2, a lot of the bands that do well. There's only a handful, actually. The saddest thing of all is that the next great bands, with the talent and the charisma and all that stuff, will never have the chance that we did, because there's no music industry. There's no way for them to pay the rent. They're going to have to give away their music, practically, for free.

"It almost makes you say, 'You know what, I'll get a day job.' The saddest part of all is that it's not aliens from another planet, it's not another country that invaded us and did that. No, no, no. Your next-door neighbor, the fans, are killing new music. They're killing the bands that want to create music for them. That's who's killing it. You're killing it, by not paying for it. Imagine how long a supermarket would stay in business if everybody went in, took the food and went away and didn't pay for it. Wouldn't last very long at all."