Niall Horan Reveals Release Timetable For Solo Album
(Radio.com) Ever since One Direction announced their hiatus last year, all five artists have been hard at work on their solo projects. Niall Horan has been teasing his fans with singles like "This Town" and "Slow Hands," but now it finally appears he is ready to unleash a full album. "End of fall, start of winter," he said of his anticipated release date while speaking to Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. "I've decided to ride it out, see what happens, and then kind of let people know when I'm ready to go." Horan's currently narrowing down a final tracklist after writing about 50 different songs. "My favorite song on the album was written while I was watching a golf tournament on TV," he revealed. 'I do write in the most random places, trains." The singer-songwriter is no stranger to worldwide success, but even he was caught off guard by how well his music has been received. "I just released ['This Town'] to let people know that I was still doing something and it was the best of the bunch of songs I had at the time because I had only written a few at the time. And I just thought I'd release it and then it kind of took on a life of its own." Check out the full interview here.
