Original Guns N' Roses Star Grateful For Reunion Experience

Adler recently led the lineup of the Ride For Ronnie event with a set of GNR classics performed by him and all-star band at the benefit for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout charity.

The drummer spoke with Loudwire at the event and looked back at his experience playing at select shows of the Not In This Lifetime tour last year. "That was so amazing. It was literally a second dream come true. I wish I could've done more songs, but I'm thankful I got to do what I got to do. And if they ever give me a call and want me to come back, I'd love to play with them. I love those guys."