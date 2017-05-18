Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paul McCartney Pushes Back Kick Off Of U.S. Tour
05-18-2017
Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney fans who planned to attend the kick off show of his new U.S. leg of the One On One tour will have to wait a couple extra days as the Beatles legend has pushed back the dates.

The show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami was originally scheduled to take place on July 5th but has now been rescheduled for July 7th "to accommodate enhancements to the tour's production", according to the announcement.

McCartney's camp reassures fans that tickets purchased for the original date will be honored at the new one, and fans that can not make the rescheduled date can receive a refund at the original point of purchase.

One On One U.S. Tour Dates:
July 7 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
July 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
July 13 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena
July 15 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center
July 17 - Oklahoma City, OK -- Chesapeake Energy Center
July 19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
July 21 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
July 23 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center
July 25 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park
July 26 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park
September 11 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
September 12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
September 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
September 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
September 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
September 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
September 23 - Syracuse, NY - Carrier Dome
September 26 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB LIVE's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
September 27 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB LIVE's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
October 1 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
October 2 - Detroit MI - Little Caesars Arena

