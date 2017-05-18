Paul McCartney Pushes Back Kick Off Of U.S. Tour

The show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami was originally scheduled to take place on July 5th but has now been rescheduled for July 7th "to accommodate enhancements to the tour's production", according to the announcement.

McCartney's camp reassures fans that tickets purchased for the original date will be honored at the new one, and fans that can not make the rescheduled date can receive a refund at the original point of purchase.

One On One U.S. Tour Dates:

July 7 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

July 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

July 13 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

July 15 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center

July 17 - Oklahoma City, OK -- Chesapeake Energy Center

July 19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

July 21 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

July 23 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center

July 25 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park

July 26 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park

September 11 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

September 12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

September 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

September 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

September 23 - Syracuse, NY - Carrier Dome

September 26 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB LIVE's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

September 27 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB LIVE's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 1 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 2 - Detroit MI - Little Caesars Arena