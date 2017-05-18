Raven Star Hit With 'Sudden Serious Health Issue'

The band had the following to say, "So...life can (and does) throw the occasional 'mother' of a curveball.... Due to a sudden serious health issue, our drummer Joe 'the Baron' Hasselvander will unfortunately be unable to play with us on our current and upcoming dates.



"As you can imagine, the health and well being of our good mate & partner in mayhem is paramount in importance. However in order to meet our obligations to our fans, we will still be playing all upcoming shows with the assistance of some amazing fill-in drummers who have stepped up to the plate to help the show go on.

"Thursday in Chicago, Jimmy Mess from Tattooed Millionaires will do the honors, and the shows this weekend on the East Coast we are extremely honored to have Fear Factory drummer, and all around Metal legend Mike Heller behind the kit. And for the European tour, Kill Ritual drummer Dave Chedrick will do the honors.



"Please join with us in wishing Joe best wishes and a speedy recovery. We'll see you this weekend."



May 18th Reggie's Rock Club, Chicago

May 19th Dingbatz, Clifton NJ.

May 20 Fish Head Cantina, Halethorpe MD

May 20 Bar XIII Wilmington DE