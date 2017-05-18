|
Royal Blood Announce European Fall Tour
.
(hennemusic) Royal Blood have announced dates for a fall European tour in support of their second album, "How Did We Get So Dark?," which is set to be released on June 16th. The month-long trek opens in Lisbon, Portugal on October 28 and sees the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher play six European shows before returning home for an 11-date UK arena run. Royal Blood have teamed with Twickets for the tour; an early access pre-sale will begin May 24 at 9am with general public seats going on sale May 26 at 9am. See the dates here.
