Royal Blood Announce European Fall Tour

The month-long trek opens in Lisbon, Portugal on October 28 and sees the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher play six European shows before returning home for an 11-date UK arena run.

Royal Blood have teamed with Twickets for the tour; an early access pre-sale will begin May 24 at 9am with general public seats going on sale May 26 at 9am. See the dates here.