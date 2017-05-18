|
The Black Crowes In The Studio Special For Companion Anniversary
.
The 25th anniversary of The Black Crowes chart topping album Upon their arrival on the national music scene in 1990 with Shake Your Money Maker, The Black Crowes' Stones-ish/Faces early '70s throwback sound was far from the Pop Metal/pre-Grunge musical fashion of the day. However, no one could deny the songwriting and authentic rootsy musical craftsmanship of the brothers Chris and Rich Robinson. Their second album, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion (so named after a Civil War-era hymnal) released in May 1992 contained the songs "Remedy", "Thorn in My Pride", "Sting Me", "Hotel Illness" and "My Morning Song" which found the album at #1 sales in its first week of release! With the backdrop of the 1991 Rodney King beating in LA, first trial, and subsequent deadly destructive riots there, The Black Crowes recorded Southern Harmony "…and watched LA burn" recalls co-founding singer Chris Robinson to IN THE STUDIO producer and host Redbeard. "Some of us don't hate people, and some of us understand that this government is run and fueled by one thing, and that's greed… You don't live in black or white neighborhoods, you live in poor( or affluent ) neighborhoods… This is nothing exclusive to this generation or any other, these problems have been around forever, it's called manipulation… I understand everybody being so upset and frustrated( about injustice)… I don't think looting and violence and racial hatred is anyway to tell the government, 'Hey, by the way, can you show us some compassion?'. - Chris Robinson 1992. Stream the episode here.
Upon their arrival on the national music scene in 1990 with Shake Your Money Maker, The Black Crowes' Stones-ish/Faces early '70s throwback sound was far from the Pop Metal/pre-Grunge musical fashion of the day. However, no one could deny the songwriting and authentic rootsy musical craftsmanship of the brothers Chris and Rich Robinson. Their second album, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion (so named after a Civil War-era hymnal) released in May 1992 contained the songs "Remedy", "Thorn in My Pride", "Sting Me", "Hotel Illness" and "My Morning Song" which found the album at #1 sales in its first week of release!
With the backdrop of the 1991 Rodney King beating in LA, first trial, and subsequent deadly destructive riots there, The Black Crowes recorded Southern Harmony "…and watched LA burn" recalls co-founding singer Chris Robinson to IN THE STUDIO producer and host Redbeard.
"Some of us don't hate people, and some of us understand that this government is run and fueled by one thing, and that's greed… You don't live in black or white neighborhoods, you live in poor( or affluent ) neighborhoods… This is nothing exclusive to this generation or any other, these problems have been around forever, it's called manipulation… I understand everybody being so upset and frustrated( about injustice)… I don't think looting and violence and racial hatred is anyway to tell the government, 'Hey, by the way, can you show us some compassion?'. - Chris Robinson 1992. Stream the episode here.
• Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price
• Original Guns N' Roses Star Grateful For Reunion Experience
• KISS Writing New Music But May Not Release It
• Paul McCartney Pushes Back Kick Off Of U.S. Tour
• Chuck Berry Posthumous 'Big Boys' Video Released
• Raven Star Hit With 'Sudden Serious Health Issue'
• X Japan's Yoshiki Recovering From Successful Surgery
• Mike + The Mechanics Release 'The Best Is Yet To Come' Video
• Wishbone Ash Announce New Band Lineup
• A Tiny Look At Giant David Bowie Statue Revealed
• The Killers Reportedly Mixing New Album
• Metallica Release Live 'Halo On Fire' Video
• Celtic Frost Expand Classic Albums For Reissue
• Royal Blood Announce European Fall Tour
• The Black Crowes In The Studio Special For Companion Anniversary
• Niall Horan Reveals Release Timetable For Solo Album
• Miley Cyrus Has Second Thoughts About 'Wrecking Ball' Video
• Bon Jovi Make Surprise Appearance At University Commencement
• Cheat Codes Release 'No Promises' Video with Demi Lovato
• George Strait Named Texas' State Musician For 2017
• Harry Styles Does Surprise 'Late Late Show' Monologue
• Keith Urban Honored To Sing Anthem At Stanley Cup Playoffs
• Gucci Mane And Zaytoven Unplug For Special Performance
• Singled Out: Half The Animal's Babylon
• Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot
• Kendrick Lamar Adds More Dates To DAMN. Tour
• Harry Styles Kicks Off 'Late Late Show' Residency With Sketch
• Travis Scott Reveals 3 New Tracks In Wake Of Arrest
• Miley Cyrus Bringing Father To Mentor On 'The Voice'
• Blac Youngsta Surrenders In Young Dolph Shootout Investigation
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.