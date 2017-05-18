The Killers Reportedly Mixing New Album

Producer David Fridmann announced on his website that he is "doing a mix for the Killers," which seems to imply that the long awaited album is almost finished.

Fridmann has produced material for the Flaming Lips and MGMT, as well as "Lonerism" for Tame Impala. NME reached out to the Killers' team for a comment but mum is still the word on when the record will be released.

However, last month, drummer Ronnie Vannucci confirmed that the record is almost ready. Read his comments here.