Wishbone Ash Announce New Band Lineup

Manninen is said to have left the group to pursue his own musical interests and frontman Andy Powell had this to say about the departure, "It's been a very rewarding relationship with some great work being laid down, from 'Clan Destiny' to 'Blue Horizon.' We sincerely thank Muddy and wish him good luck on his solo project, currently well under way."

The band had recruited Mark Abrahams to take Muddy's place. The new axeman had these comments, "It was the sound of the twin lead guitars that first caught my attention. The sound was different to any other music I had heard up until that point. A couple of years after my first discovery of Wishbone Ash, my dad had a couple of VHS videos of the reunion gigs, and I would sit and watch them for hours. I was hooked!"

He will be making his first appearance with the band at the Sweden Rock Festival on June 9th. "I've been overwhelmed by the response from Wishbone Ash fans, and I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to you all for the positive comments and 'welcomes' to the band," said Mark. "Thank you! It means a lot to this Yorkshire lad who's just had the dream of a lifetime come true."

"It's going to be an exciting new phase for Wishbone Ash," said Powell. "Come and check us out on the road as we welcome Mark Abrahams into the band."