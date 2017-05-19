ASAP Rocky Robbed Of $1.5 Million In Jewelry

Officer Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division said a woman who was staying at the residence was outside when one of the individuals pulled out a gun, held it to her head, and forced her back into the home.

The burglars took the jewelry and tried to steal a safe, but left it on the sidewalk outside. The woman does not own the home, but was home alone and was not injured during the invasion. Read more here.