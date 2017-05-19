Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page
05-19-2017
.
Led Zeppelin

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale says that he feels sad for Jimmy Page because of the guitarist's inability to get his Led Zeppelin bandmates to "commit to making a new record or touring."

Coverdale made the comments to Sweden Rock Magazine while discussing his plans to include some rarities on upcoming reissues of some of Whitesnake's classic albums.

The Whitesnake icon was asked if he planned exhaustive reissue campaign similar to the one that Page undertook for the Led Zeppelin album catalog and he responded, "I'm not going that far. The saddest thing for me, and my dear, dear, dear beloved friend Jimmy Page, I think one of the reasons he's explored the Zeppelin catalog so significantly is because he can't get the guys to commit to making a new record or touring.

"Zeppelin's his baby, as Whitesnake is mine, but I'm very happy to say I have a fabulous fresh chapter of Whitesnake. I'm still a recording entity and I'm still a touring entity. The last two years have literally been the most successful we've had forever. It's been fabulous. Next year, God willing, won't be any different. This year, we're gonna be all studio, write a new album and have new product for next year.

"But can you see the comparison, whereas Jimmy doesn't have that - he doesn't have an opportunity. I've recommended to him for years to do what Carlos Santana did with 'Supernatural'. Jimmy's got all these great songs. I said, 'I'm there for you. I'll do a couple of songs for you, without a doubt.' I said, 'Do something like 'Supernatural'. At least you're playing.' It breaks my heart, 'cause he's such a f***ing valuable musician. With what he's already given to us, he doesn't really owe us anything, but I just know that he's still valid and relevant and can still play amazing guitar and write amazing songs. Where do you go after f***ing Led Zeppelin, dude? Where do you go?"

