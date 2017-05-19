|
David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page
.
Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale says that he feels sad for Jimmy Page because of the guitarist's inability to get his Led Zeppelin bandmates to "commit to making a new record or touring." Coverdale made the comments to Sweden Rock Magazine while discussing his plans to include some rarities on upcoming reissues of some of Whitesnake's classic albums. The Whitesnake icon was asked if he planned exhaustive reissue campaign similar to the one that Page undertook for the Led Zeppelin album catalog and he responded, "I'm not going that far. The saddest thing for me, and my dear, dear, dear beloved friend Jimmy Page, I think one of the reasons he's explored the Zeppelin catalog so significantly is because he can't get the guys to commit to making a new record or touring. "Zeppelin's his baby, as Whitesnake is mine, but I'm very happy to say I have a fabulous fresh chapter of Whitesnake. I'm still a recording entity and I'm still a touring entity. The last two years have literally been the most successful we've had forever. It's been fabulous. Next year, God willing, won't be any different. This year, we're gonna be all studio, write a new album and have new product for next year. "But can you see the comparison, whereas Jimmy doesn't have that - he doesn't have an opportunity. I've recommended to him for years to do what Carlos Santana did with 'Supernatural'. Jimmy's got all these great songs. I said, 'I'm there for you. I'll do a couple of songs for you, without a doubt.' I said, 'Do something like 'Supernatural'. At least you're playing.' It breaks my heart, 'cause he's such a f***ing valuable musician. With what he's already given to us, he doesn't really owe us anything, but I just know that he's still valid and relevant and can still play amazing guitar and write amazing songs. Where do you go after f***ing Led Zeppelin, dude? Where do you go?"
Coverdale made the comments to Sweden Rock Magazine while discussing his plans to include some rarities on upcoming reissues of some of Whitesnake's classic albums.
The Whitesnake icon was asked if he planned exhaustive reissue campaign similar to the one that Page undertook for the Led Zeppelin album catalog and he responded, "I'm not going that far. The saddest thing for me, and my dear, dear, dear beloved friend Jimmy Page, I think one of the reasons he's explored the Zeppelin catalog so significantly is because he can't get the guys to commit to making a new record or touring.
"Zeppelin's his baby, as Whitesnake is mine, but I'm very happy to say I have a fabulous fresh chapter of Whitesnake. I'm still a recording entity and I'm still a touring entity. The last two years have literally been the most successful we've had forever. It's been fabulous. Next year, God willing, won't be any different. This year, we're gonna be all studio, write a new album and have new product for next year.
"But can you see the comparison, whereas Jimmy doesn't have that - he doesn't have an opportunity. I've recommended to him for years to do what Carlos Santana did with 'Supernatural'. Jimmy's got all these great songs. I said, 'I'm there for you. I'll do a couple of songs for you, without a doubt.' I said, 'Do something like 'Supernatural'. At least you're playing.' It breaks my heart, 'cause he's such a f***ing valuable musician. With what he's already given to us, he doesn't really owe us anything, but I just know that he's still valid and relevant and can still play amazing guitar and write amazing songs. Where do you go after f***ing Led Zeppelin, dude? Where do you go?"
• Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch
• David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page
• Muse Release 'Dig Down' Video Starring Lauren Wasser
• Beatles Stream Very First Take Of 'Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds'
• W.A.S.P.'s Crimson Idol Movie To Finally Be Released
• Early Nickelback Albums Getting Vinyl Releases
• Phoenix Streaming New Album Title Song 'Ti Amo'
• Peter Criss Agrees With Rock Hall's Snubbing Of KISS Members
• The Magpie Salute Add New Dates To Summer Tour
• Paramore Rock New Single And Classic Song On Jimmy Kimmel
• Kreator's Early Albums Being Expanded For Reissues
• Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video
• Singled Out: Siriun's Intent
• Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52
• Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price
• Selena Gomez Returns With New Single 'Bad Liar'
• Migos Make Surprise Appearance With Drake at Adult Swim Event
• Harry Styles Unplugs For 'The Late Late Show' Residency
• Danger Mouse, Run the Jewels Tease New Big Boi Collaboration
• DJ Shadow And Nas Release 'Systematic' Video
• Carrie Underwood Surprise Guest At New Kids On The Block Show
• Vince Staples Releases 'Big Fish' Video And Announces New Album
• Miranda Lambert To Host MuttNation March
• Xscape Announce Special Music Festival Reunion
• Rascal Flatts Return To Their Roots With 'Back to Us'
• John Williams' Raiders of the Lost Ark Score Expanded For Reissue
• Previously Unreleased Madonna Song Leaked
• Niall Horan Reveals Release Timetable For Solo Album
• Miley Cyrus Has Second Thoughts About 'Wrecking Ball' Video
• Bon Jovi Make Surprise Appearance At University Commencement
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.