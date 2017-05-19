John Williams' Raiders of the Lost Ark Score Expanded For Reissue

Concord Music Group have announced that they will releasing a two disc vinyl edition of John Williams' classic Oscar-nominated score for the legendary Indiana Jones film, Raiders of the Lost Ark on June 2nd. We were sent the following details: The two-LP album will be available on 180-gram vinyl pressed at RTI (Record Technology Incorporated), and housed in a two-pocket gatefold jacket featuring original stills and artwork from the film. The audio, which features a wealth of cues not previously available on the original soundtrack LP, was cut by renowned engineer Bernie Grundman, who mastered the score for its initial release in 1981. Preorders are available here.



Composed by John Williams, and nominated for both an Academy Award and GRAMMY Award, Raiders of the Lost Ark was the only score in Stephen Spielberg's beloved series performed by the renowned London Symphony Orchestra -- which also recorded the inimitable and now ubiquitous score for Star Wars. The soundtrack is most notable for its inclusion of the iconic and instantly recognizable "Raiders March," which came to symbolize Indiana Jones, as played by Harrison Ford, and was later used in the scores for all subsequent films. This version of the album follows the track list of the 2008 expanded edition, previously only available on CD, and offers over 30-minutes of extended cues not on the original LP.



With a career spanning more than six decades, John Williams has composed some of the most popular and recognizable film scores in cinematic history, to many of the highest-grossing films of all-time, including Jaws, Star Wars, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, and the first three Harry Potter films. A winner of five Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards, and 22 Grammy Awards, Williams' stature as a composer is beyond compare.



Track list:

A1. In The Jungle

A2. The Idol Temple

A3. Escape From The Temple

A4. Flight From Peru

A5. Washington Men / Indy's Home

A6. A Thought For Marion / To Nepal

A7. The Medallion

A8. Flight To Cairo



B1. The Basket Game

B2. Bad Dates

B3. The Map Room: Dawn

B4. Reunion In The Tent / Searching For The Well

B5. The Well Of The Souls



C1. Indy Rides The Statue

C2. The Fist Fight / The Flying Wing

C3. Desert Chase

C4. Marion's Theme / The Crate



D1. The German Sub

D2. Ride To The Nazi Hideout

D3. Indy Follows The Ark

D4. The Miracle Of The Ark

D5. Washington Ending / Raiders March