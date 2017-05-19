|
Kreator's Early Albums Being Expanded For Reissues
.
The reissues will include 1985's 'Endless Pain,' 1986's 'Pleasure to Kill,' 1987's 'Terrible Uncertainty,' and 1989's 'Extreme Aggression'. We were sent the following details:
'Endless Pain' was released in October 1985 by Noise Records. It was a savage debut; its crude thrashing quickly had the underground metal world abuzz with excitement. This album has been known to be viewed as a pivotal album to black metal bands that enjoy thrash metal elements, ultimately creating a thrash-influenced black metal sound.
Unleashed in 1986 and still considered the band's first "classic" album, 'Pleasure to Kill' raised the bar with more diversity of tempos and greater attention to technical execution, while losing nothing in terms of ferocity or speed. The band closed out the year with the "Flag of Hate" EP (named after a re-recorded version of their earliest hit), which is included on this version.
Originally released in 1987, 'Terrible Certainty' did nothing to dent the perception that Kreator were one of the genre's best bands, and for once, singer/guitarist Mille Petrozza had a little time to work out the songs beforehand. Kreator beefed up to a quartet once again with the addition of guitarist Jörge Trebziatowski.
The fourth album by Kreator, Extreme Aggression was released in 1989. This album introduced many American fans to Kreator, primarily through heavy rotation of the "Betrayer" music video on MTV's Headbangers Ball, which was partly shot at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece.
'Endless Pain' Tracklisting
'Pleasure to Kill' Tracklisting
'Terrible Uncertainty' Tracklisting
'Extreme Aggression' Tracklisting
Chipster submitted this story.
