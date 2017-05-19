Kreator's Early Albums Being Expanded For Reissues

The reissues will include 1985's 'Endless Pain,' 1986's 'Pleasure to Kill,' 1987's 'Terrible Uncertainty,' and 1989's 'Extreme Aggression'. We were sent the following details:

'Endless Pain' was released in October 1985 by Noise Records. It was a savage debut; its crude thrashing quickly had the underground metal world abuzz with excitement. This album has been known to be viewed as a pivotal album to black metal bands that enjoy thrash metal elements, ultimately creating a thrash-influenced black metal sound.

Unleashed in 1986 and still considered the band's first "classic" album, 'Pleasure to Kill' raised the bar with more diversity of tempos and greater attention to technical execution, while losing nothing in terms of ferocity or speed. The band closed out the year with the "Flag of Hate" EP (named after a re-recorded version of their earliest hit), which is included on this version.

Originally released in 1987, 'Terrible Certainty' did nothing to dent the perception that Kreator were one of the genre's best bands, and for once, singer/guitarist Mille Petrozza had a little time to work out the songs beforehand. Kreator beefed up to a quartet once again with the addition of guitarist Jörge Trebziatowski.

The fourth album by Kreator, Extreme Aggression was released in 1989. This album introduced many American fans to Kreator, primarily through heavy rotation of the "Betrayer" music video on MTV's Headbangers Ball, which was partly shot at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece.

'Endless Pain' Tracklisting

Endless Pain

Total Death

Storm of the Beast

Tormentor

Son of Evil

Flag of Hate

Cry War

Bonebreaker

Living in Fear

Dying Victims

Satan's Day (Blitzkrieg Demo)

Messenger from Burning Hell (Blitzkrieg Demo)

Armies of Hell (End of the Word Demo)

Tormentor (End of the Word Demo)

Cry War (End of the Word Demo)

Bonebreaker (End of the Word Demo)

'Pleasure to Kill' Tracklisting

Choir of the Damned

Ripping Corpse

Death Is Your Saviour

Pleasure to Kill

Riot of Violence

The Pestilence

Carrion

Command of the Blade

Under the Guillotine

Flag of Hate (Flag Of Hate EP)

Take Their Lives (Flag Of Hate EP)

Awakening of the Gods (Flag Of Hate EP)

'Terrible Uncertainty' Tracklisting

Blind Faith

Storming with Menace

Terrible Certainty

As the World Burns

Toxic Trace

No Escape

One of Us

Behind the Mirror

Impossible to Cure (Out Of The Dark…Into The Light EP)

Lambs to the Slaughter (Out Of The Dark…Into The Light EP)

Terrible Certainty (live)

Riot of Violence (live)

Awakening of the Gods (live)

Flag of Hate (live)

Love Us or Hate Us (live)

Behind the Mirror (live)

'Extreme Aggression' Tracklisting

Extreme Aggression

No Reason to Exist

Love Us or Hate Us

Stream of Consciousness

Some Pain Will Last

Betrayer

Don't Trust

Bringer of Torture

Fatal Energy

Some Pain Will Last (Live in East Berlin 1990)

Extreme Aggression (Live in East Berlin 1990)

Under the Guillotine (Live in East Berlin 1990)

Toxic Trace (Live in East Berlin 1990)

Bringer of Torture (Live in East Berlin 1990)

Pleasure to Kill (Live in East Berlin 1990)

Flag of Hate (Live in East Berlin 1990)

Terrible Certainty (Live in East Berlin 1990)

Riot of Violence (Live in East Berlin 1990)

Love Us or Hate Us (Live in East Berlin 1990)

Behind the Mirror (Live in East Berlin 1990)

Betrayer (Live in East Berlin 1990)

Awakening of the Gods (Live in East Berlin 1990)

Tormentor (Live in East Berlin 1990)