Migos Make Surprise Appearance With Drake at Adult Swim Event

"This is a real night. This ain't no corporate s—," Drake told the crowd. 'I don't know what all those other companies are doing tonight at their upfronts, but I know what Adult Swim is doing."

Drake treated the engagement as an actual concert, not a paid one-off appearance for a heavily marketed business summit. The crowd featured young people who probably didn't care much about ad buys, anyway. In the past, the Adult Swim party has featured Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Jay Z and Kanye West. Watch some footage here.