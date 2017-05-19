Miranda Lambert To Host MuttNation March

"So many shelter pets need a home, so we are going to march to raise awareness," Lambert explained. "Country music has the best fans in the world and together we can help so many animals find amazing homes."

To join in the celebration, Lambert and mutt-lovers will march with rescue dogs from Nissan Stadium, over the Nashville Pedestrian Bridge and end up in the city's downtown. Other MuttNation Foundation events include the Adoption Drive and Shelter Day Sweepstakes. Read more here.