|
Muse Release 'Dig Down' Video Starring Lauren Wasser
.
(Radio.com) Muse have released a new music video for their latest single "Dig Down." The clip features former model and athlete Lauren Wasser as a female cyborg warrior with the band making appearances throughout as Max Headroom-like characters on TV. "When I was writing this song," says frontman Matt Bellamy, "I was looking to counteract the current negativity in the world and give inspiration, optimism and hope to people to fight for the causes they believe in; that as individuals we can choose to change the world if we want to." "The song is about survival and fighting the odds – when I heard this song I knew I wanted to do an action-packed narrative," says Lance Drake, the video's director. "I'd heard about Lauren a year or so ago, I read her story and she gave me personal inspiration so I'd always kept her in mind to shoot with one day. The power of the song made me think of her… so I wrote the video narrative based on Lauren's story and how she overcame the odds." Watch the video here.
"When I was writing this song," says frontman Matt Bellamy, "I was looking to counteract the current negativity in the world and give inspiration, optimism and hope to people to fight for the causes they believe in; that as individuals we can choose to change the world if we want to."
"The song is about survival and fighting the odds – when I heard this song I knew I wanted to do an action-packed narrative," says Lance Drake, the video's director. "I'd heard about Lauren a year or so ago, I read her story and she gave me personal inspiration so I'd always kept her in mind to shoot with one day. The power of the song made me think of her… so I wrote the video narrative based on Lauren's story and how she overcame the odds." Watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch
• David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page
• Muse Release 'Dig Down' Video Starring Lauren Wasser
• Beatles Stream Very First Take Of 'Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds'
• W.A.S.P.'s Crimson Idol Movie To Finally Be Released
• Early Nickelback Albums Getting Vinyl Releases
• Phoenix Streaming New Album Title Song 'Ti Amo'
• Peter Criss Agrees With Rock Hall's Snubbing Of KISS Members
• The Magpie Salute Add New Dates To Summer Tour
• Paramore Rock New Single And Classic Song On Jimmy Kimmel
• Kreator's Early Albums Being Expanded For Reissues
• Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video
• Singled Out: Siriun's Intent
• Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52
• Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price
• Selena Gomez Returns With New Single 'Bad Liar'
• Migos Make Surprise Appearance With Drake at Adult Swim Event
• Harry Styles Unplugs For 'The Late Late Show' Residency
• Danger Mouse, Run the Jewels Tease New Big Boi Collaboration
• DJ Shadow And Nas Release 'Systematic' Video
• Carrie Underwood Surprise Guest At New Kids On The Block Show
• Vince Staples Releases 'Big Fish' Video And Announces New Album
• Miranda Lambert To Host MuttNation March
• Xscape Announce Special Music Festival Reunion
• Rascal Flatts Return To Their Roots With 'Back to Us'
• John Williams' Raiders of the Lost Ark Score Expanded For Reissue
• Previously Unreleased Madonna Song Leaked
• Niall Horan Reveals Release Timetable For Solo Album
• Miley Cyrus Has Second Thoughts About 'Wrecking Ball' Video
• Bon Jovi Make Surprise Appearance At University Commencement
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.