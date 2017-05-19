Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Peter Criss Agrees With Rock Hall's Snubbing Of KISS Members
05-19-2017
.
KISS

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss said in a recent interview that he agrees with the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame's decision to only induct the founders of the group and not subsequent members.

Criss spoke to Loud Mag ahead of his recent "final" live performance in Australia and was asked about the Rock Hall's snubbing of other longtime KISS members Bruce Kulick, Eric Carr and Eric Singer.

He responded, "I think it was just the original four. We're the guys who started it, we're the guys who got (together) back in '72 playing in the loft, we're the guys who put on the make-up, we're the guys who made it with the make-up (laughs). We're the guys who came out with all the earlier, all the first five big albums. Definitely the four of us should only be inducted."

The drummer was also asked why he felt that it took so long for KISS to finally be inducted and he has a curious response, blaming it on the dynamics between the original members and not the politics of the Rock Hall and their voters.

He said, "All you've gotta do I guess is read our books. It just it wasn't, it's not a secret, there was just not good blood amongst us the first time around… And we should have went in way back when and we didn't. That's all I got to say about it. I don't really get into the thing about it, 'cause we'd be here for hours discussing it. I was just happy for the kid from Brooklyn; I did not grow up wealthy, I grew up really tough. To be inducted, I felt very honored. I was like, 'wow, I've really worked hard for this'. Besides being in the band, I myself as a musician have worked many, many years playing and writing music. And I just felt, wow, and it's in my hometown Brooklyn, it was a great honor. I wish my parents were able to see it."

advertisement

KISS Music, DVDs, Books and more

KISS T-shirts and Posters

More KISS News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Peter Criss Agrees With Rock Hall's Snubbing Of KISS Members

KISS Writing New Music But May Not Release It

Gene Simmons Reveals Album His Listens To Before KISS Shows

DNCE Release 'Kissing Strangers' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj

KISS Star Peter Criss Plans Surprises At Farewell Shows

Joe Jonas Talks DNCE's New Track on 'Kissing Strangers'

KISS Star Peter Criss Explains Why He Is Retiring

Gene Simmons Says Fans To Blame For Music's Downfall

KISS Star Peter Criss Confirms His Final U.S. Show

DNCE Release New Nicki Minaj Assisted Track 'Kissing Strangers'


More Stories for KISS

KISS Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell's Death Ruled A Suicide- Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch- David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page- more

Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52- Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price- Original Guns N' Roses Star Grateful For Reunion Experience- more

The Eagles' Don Henley Reveals Glenn Frey's Replacement- Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'The Sky is a Neighborhood'- Van Halen Star Confirms David Lee Roth Reports- more

Page Too:
ASAP Rocky Robbed Of $1.5 Million In Jewelry- Selena Gomez Returns With New Single 'Bad Liar'- Migos Make Surprise Appearance With Drake at Adult Swim Event- more

Previously Unreleased Madonna Song Leaked- Niall Horan Reveals Release Timetable For Solo Album- Miley Cyrus Has Second Thoughts About 'Wrecking Ball' Video- more

Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot- Kendrick Lamar Adds More Dates To DAMN. Tour- Harry Styles Kicks Off 'Late Late Show' Residency With Sketch- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell's Death Ruled A Suicide

Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch

David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page

Muse Release 'Dig Down' Video Starring Lauren Wasser

Beatles Stream Very First Take Of 'Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds'

W.A.S.P.'s Crimson Idol Movie To Finally Be Released

Early Nickelback Albums Getting Vinyl Releases

Phoenix Streaming New Album Title Song 'Ti Amo'

Peter Criss Agrees With Rock Hall's Snubbing Of KISS Members

The Magpie Salute Add New Dates To Summer Tour

Paramore Rock New Single And Classic Song On Jimmy Kimmel

Kreator's Early Albums Being Expanded For Reissues

Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video

Singled Out: Siriun's Intent

Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52

Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price

• more

Page Too News Stories
ASAP Rocky Robbed Of $1.5 Million In Jewelry

Selena Gomez Returns With New Single 'Bad Liar'

Migos Make Surprise Appearance With Drake at Adult Swim Event

Harry Styles Unplugs For 'The Late Late Show' Residency

Danger Mouse, Run the Jewels Tease New Big Boi Collaboration

DJ Shadow And Nas Release 'Systematic' Video

Carrie Underwood Surprise Guest At New Kids On The Block Show

Vince Staples Releases 'Big Fish' Video And Announces New Album

Miranda Lambert To Host MuttNation March

Xscape Announce Special Music Festival Reunion

Rascal Flatts Return To Their Roots With 'Back to Us'

John Williams' Raiders of the Lost Ark Score Expanded For Reissue

Previously Unreleased Madonna Song Leaked

Niall Horan Reveals Release Timetable For Solo Album

Miley Cyrus Has Second Thoughts About 'Wrecking Ball' Video

Bon Jovi Make Surprise Appearance At University Commencement

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.