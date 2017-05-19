|
Peter Criss Agrees With Rock Hall's Snubbing Of KISS Members
.
Criss spoke to Loud Mag ahead of his recent "final" live performance in Australia and was asked about the Rock Hall's snubbing of other longtime KISS members Bruce Kulick, Eric Carr and Eric Singer.
He responded, "I think it was just the original four. We're the guys who started it, we're the guys who got (together) back in '72 playing in the loft, we're the guys who put on the make-up, we're the guys who made it with the make-up (laughs). We're the guys who came out with all the earlier, all the first five big albums. Definitely the four of us should only be inducted."
The drummer was also asked why he felt that it took so long for KISS to finally be inducted and he has a curious response, blaming it on the dynamics between the original members and not the politics of the Rock Hall and their voters.
He said, "All you've gotta do I guess is read our books. It just it wasn't, it's not a secret, there was just not good blood amongst us the first time around… And we should have went in way back when and we didn't. That's all I got to say about it. I don't really get into the thing about it, 'cause we'd be here for hours discussing it. I was just happy for the kid from Brooklyn; I did not grow up wealthy, I grew up really tough. To be inducted, I felt very honored. I was like, 'wow, I've really worked hard for this'. Besides being in the band, I myself as a musician have worked many, many years playing and writing music. And I just felt, wow, and it's in my hometown Brooklyn, it was a great honor. I wish my parents were able to see it."
