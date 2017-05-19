|
Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch
.
Sammy Hagar has reaffirmed his idea of reuniting with Van Halen for a tour that would feature both him and original/current frontman David Lee Roth sharing lead vocal duties. The Red Rocker spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle ahead of his annual Acoustic-4-a-Cure benefit show, which is organized by Hagar and Metallica frontman James Hetfield. Hagar was asked about the reunion idea by the paper and responded, "That whole Van Halen thing lurking in the woods out there, I feel there's a sniper out there - any minute the bullet is going to come flying in that says 'VH' on it, 'You're it!' We'll see what happens. "I don't understand them. I haven't understood them in a long time. I would only do it with Sam and Dave anyway. I'd rather Dave (Lee Roth) go out and sing his own songs. I'll sing my songs. That would be the ultimate show, I think. If we could do it that way, I would suck it up. It would be fun."
