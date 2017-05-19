Singled Out: Siriun's Intent

The writing process is fairly similar for all my compositions.. I tend to sit around with my guitar and let my unconscious speak for itself in the form of riffs and melodies. This is usually the way it works best... and this is how Intent came about!

I borrowed the term Intent from the Carlos Castaneda books. "Intent is not a thought, or an object, or a wish. Intent is what can make a man succeed when his thoughts tell him that he is defeated. It operates in spite of the warrior's indulgence. Intent is what makes him invulnerable. Intent is what sends a shaman through a wall, through space, to infinity."

He also writes that: "The mastery of intent is the riddle of the spirit, or the paradox of the abstract-sorcerers' thoughts and actions projected beyond our human condition.. It leads to total freedom"

Overall, the song is about detaching thy self from pre-conceived dogmas and to follow the path to master your consciousness in order to see the energy flowing from the universe and flow with it towards infinity, the total freedom, guided by the Intent!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!