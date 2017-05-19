|
Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell's Death Ruled A Suicide
.
(hennemusic) Chris Cornell's death Wednesday night (May 17th) in Detroit following a Soundgarden show in the city has been ruled a suicide by hanging following an autopsy on Thursday. The Detroit Free Press reports The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news less than 24 hours after the singer's body was discovered on the floor of the bathroom in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit. "The Medical Examiner has completed the autopsy on 52-year-old Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden musician who died last night in Detroit," the office said in a statement this afternoon. "The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time." Cornell performed with the Seattle band at The Fox Theatre as part of a recently-launched North American tour before returning to his hotel after the concert. A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department revealed the singer was found after his wife called a family friend and asked him to check on Cornell; the friend forced himself into the room and made the discovery before calling 911 at approximately midnight. Read more here.
The Detroit Free Press reports The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news less than 24 hours after the singer's body was discovered on the floor of the bathroom in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit.
"The Medical Examiner has completed the autopsy on 52-year-old Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden musician who died last night in Detroit," the office said in a statement this afternoon. "The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time."
Cornell performed with the Seattle band at The Fox Theatre as part of a recently-launched North American tour before returning to his hotel after the concert.
A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department revealed the singer was found after his wife called a family friend and asked him to check on Cornell; the friend forced himself into the room and made the discovery before calling 911 at approximately midnight. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch
• David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page
• Muse Release 'Dig Down' Video Starring Lauren Wasser
• Beatles Stream Very First Take Of 'Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds'
• W.A.S.P.'s Crimson Idol Movie To Finally Be Released
• Early Nickelback Albums Getting Vinyl Releases
• Phoenix Streaming New Album Title Song 'Ti Amo'
• Peter Criss Agrees With Rock Hall's Snubbing Of KISS Members
• The Magpie Salute Add New Dates To Summer Tour
• Paramore Rock New Single And Classic Song On Jimmy Kimmel
• Kreator's Early Albums Being Expanded For Reissues
• Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video
• Singled Out: Siriun's Intent
• Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52
• Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price
• Selena Gomez Returns With New Single 'Bad Liar'
• Migos Make Surprise Appearance With Drake at Adult Swim Event
• Harry Styles Unplugs For 'The Late Late Show' Residency
• Danger Mouse, Run the Jewels Tease New Big Boi Collaboration
• DJ Shadow And Nas Release 'Systematic' Video
• Carrie Underwood Surprise Guest At New Kids On The Block Show
• Vince Staples Releases 'Big Fish' Video And Announces New Album
• Miranda Lambert To Host MuttNation March
• Xscape Announce Special Music Festival Reunion
• Rascal Flatts Return To Their Roots With 'Back to Us'
• John Williams' Raiders of the Lost Ark Score Expanded For Reissue
• Previously Unreleased Madonna Song Leaked
• Niall Horan Reveals Release Timetable For Solo Album
• Miley Cyrus Has Second Thoughts About 'Wrecking Ball' Video
• Bon Jovi Make Surprise Appearance At University Commencement
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.