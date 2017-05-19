Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Magpie Salute Add New Dates To Summer Tour
05-19-2017
The Magpie Salute

The Magpie Salute, which features The Black Crowes' Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien, have announced that they have added some new dates to their U.S. summer tour.

The band will be hitting the road in support of their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which is set to hit stores on June 9th and features the lead single "Omission."

The U.S. tour, which follows short European trek, is scheduled to kick off on July 26th in Indianapolis, In at Vogue and will be concluding on September 27th in Seattle, Wa at The Showbox, followed by a show at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia on November 11th.

The Magpie Salute Tour Dates:
6/10 - Grolloo, Netherlands - Holland Int. Blues Festival
7/7 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
7/11 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
7/12 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood Festival
7/13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt
7/16 - Peer, Belgium - Peer Blues Festival
7/26 - Indianapolis, In - Vogue
7/28 - Chicago, Il - Metro
7/29 - Chicago, Il - Metro
7/30 - Detroit, Mi - Saint Andrew's
8/1 - Buffalo, Ny - Tralf Music Hall
8/3 - Boston, Ma - The Wilbur
8/4 - Hartford, Ct - Infinity Hall
8/5 - Hampton Beach, Nh - Casino Ballroom
8/6 - Portland, Me - Aura
8/8 - New Bedford, Ma - The Zeiterion Theatre
8/9 - Red Bank, Nj - Count Basie Theatre
8/11 - Scranton, Pa - The Peach Music Festival
8/12 - Silver Spring, Md - The Fillmore
8/13 - Huntington, Ny - The Paramount
8/15 - Charlotte, Nc - Neighborhood Theatre
8/16 - Raleigh, Nc - The Ritz
8/18 - Atlanta, Ga - The Buckhead Theatre
8/19 - Myrtle Beach, Sc - Myrtle Beach Speedway
8/20 - Asheville, Nc - Diana Wortham Theatre
8/22 - Cincinnati, Oh - Bogart's
8/24 - Louisville, Ky - Mercury Ballroom
8/25 - Nashville, Tn - Marathon Music Works
8/26 - Chattanooga, Tn - Southern Brewers Festival
9/7 - San Francisco, Ca - The Fillmore
9/8 - San Francisco, Ca - The Fillmore
9/9 - Sacramento, Ca - Ace Of Spades
9/10 - Santa Cruz, Ca - The Catalyst
9/12 - Fresno, Ca - Tower Theatre
9/13 - Los Angeles, Ca - The Fonda Theatre
9/14 - Tempe, Az - Marquee Theatre
9/15-17 - San Diego, Ca - Kaaboo Del Mar
9/15-17 - Telluride, Co - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
9/19 - Tucson, Az - Fox Theatre
9/20 - Las Vegas, Nv - Brooklyn Bowl
9/22 - Morrison, Co - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
(With Jj Grey & Mofro, North Mississippi Allstars, And Anders Osborne Present N.M.O)
9/23 - Salt Lake City, Ut - Eccles Theatre (With Jj Grey)
9/25 - Grants Pass, Or - Rogue Theatre
9/26 - Portland, Or - Crystal Ballroom
9/27 - Seattle, Wa - The Showbox
11/11 - Philadelphia, Pa - Tla (Theatre Of Living Arts)

