Vince Staples Releases 'Big Fish' Video And Announces New Album

Directed by David Helman, the video features Staples sitting on a sinking sailboat, while sharks ominously circle around him. Big Fish Theory will follow the rapper's highly acclaimed 2015 Summertime '06 record.

Back in August 2016, he dropped a seven-track EP, Prima Donna, along with a 10-minute short film. The "Norf Norf" artist recently concluded his North American The Life Aquatic Tour. Watch the video here.