W.A.S.P.'s Crimson Idol Movie To Finally Be Released
05-19-2017
.
W.A.S.P.

W.A.S.P. have announced that the film that they planned to accompany their "The Crimson Idol" album will finally be released as part of a special 25th anniversary reissue.

The band plans to release a special 25th anniversary edition of the album later this year. The package will be entitled "Re-Idolized" and will include the original album and "The Crimson Idol" movie on DVD and Blu-Ray".

We were sent these details: "The album about the anti-hero Jonathan Steele was originally intended to be accompanied by a movie, with several hundred hours of film that were shot to create approximately 50 minutes of movie footage." Watch the newly released trailer here.

