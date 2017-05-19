Xscape Announce Special Music Festival Reunion

"We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the return of Xscape than in New Orleans with our fans at the world famous, Essence Festival," the group said in a statement.

"Essence Fest is so much more than a music festival, it's a celebration of culture, music and entertainment. We are excited and honored to be included in an incredible line-up of artists and performers, including the living legend, "ªDiana Ross!" Read more here.