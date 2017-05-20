Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Arcade Fire Premiere New Songs At Secret Show
05-20-2017
.
Arcade Fire

(Radio.com) Arcade Fire played a secret, small show in Montreal, Canada for around 50 guests last Saturday night (May 13th) and gave the lucky concergoers a sneak preview of some new material.

At the intimate concert, the band previewed six new songs that are expected to be included on their as yet-untitled new album, according to the Montreal Gazette.

No footage or recordings from the event have surfaced as concert goers were required to check their cellphones at the door. Reports indicate the band played for over an hour, playing tracks from their last two albums, Reflektor and The Suburbs, in addition to the new material. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

