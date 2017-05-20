Biggie X Kurt Cobain Photo Hoax Fires Up Social Media

A$AP Ferg called it "Hands down the best picture I ever seen in my life." Sadly for them, the photo is fake, but this didn't stop Nirvana's bassist Krist Novoselic from weighing in on the hoax and taking the joke to an entirely new level.

When a fan though to ask Novoselic to weigh on the image's authenticity this past weekend, the bassist joked, "It's real, but has been cropped. The person holding the pack of smokes is Tupac."

The image was created from two original photos: the first of Cobain in the back of a van with Nirvana guitarist Pat Smear and the second of B.I.G. kicking back in the passenger seat of a nicer-looking ride. Check out the posts here.