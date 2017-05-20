Camila Cabello Releases 'Crying In The Club' Video

In the 1:45 intro, Camila sings her second single "I Have Questions," which she revealed more about this week. "The story behind the album starts with the second song that you'll hear called 'I have questions' which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago," she wrote on Twitter.

"i was completely broken during that time, i was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud." Watch the video here.