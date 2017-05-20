Drake Chaperones Cousin At Her High School Prom

Drizzy was there to chaperone his second cousin Jalaah Moore and her prom date and although he didn't take the stage and perform, he ordered the couple a white Rolls Royce for the night and threw a party for Moore and 400 of her classmates at the local Hard Rock.

"Best Day Everrrr," Drake posted on social media in a pic that depicted the star posing with the snazzily dressed couple. Check out the post and the photo here.