Iggy Pop Scores Robert Pattinson Movie Trailer

The track features heavily in the film's moody, suspenseful trailer--Iggy virtually talk-sings over some atmospheric, electronic sounds. Pop detailed the collaboration in an interview with Rolling Stone last month.

"I've done a couple things since that are also in a quieter vein. The thing that Danger Mouse really guided me through, for the movie Gold, and something for a movie called Good Time, by the Safdie brothers, by an electronic producer with an unpronounceable name. They asked me to write for that. I had a ball doing that - it was challenging musically…"

Good Time debuts at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Watch the trailer for featuring Iggy Pop's latest collaboration here.