Jay Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Charity Auction

The campaign lasts 10 days and includes 'unique experiences" and memorabilia from stars like Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato. Participants can bid on a VIP lounge party at Jay's 40/40 Club, Made in America VIP Passes, and opportunities to meet sports stars.

"Our goal is to touch as many people as we possibly can," Jay-Z told Billboard. 'There are so many young people -- a lot of whom are first-generation students -- that have the desire to attend college but don't have the funds. My mother and father taught us to pay it forward and give to the community. That was my inspiration for the foundation. It makes me feel so blessed to be put in a situation where I can help the next generation." Read more here.