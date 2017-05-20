Justin Bieber Collaboration Gives Luis Fonsi A Boost

"We just recorded with Bieber, like, 3-4 weeks ago, Fonsi told 92.3 Amp Radio' Everything is happening super quickly and we definitely want to kind of keep this recipe going," says Fonsi, whose "AquÃ­ Estoy Yo" earned him a Latin GRAMMY for Song of the Year in 2009.

"Not only with this mixture between pop and just Latin music in general, and urban music, but also to be able to work with amazing artists, like Justin Bieber, who just really took this song to another level." Read more here.