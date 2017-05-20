Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lana Del Rey Releases 'Coachella-Woodstock In My Mind'
05-20-2017
Lana Del Rey

(Radio.com) After Coachella 2017, Lana Del Rey shared a story about writing a new song--as political tensions rose around the world, she was struck by the incongruity they had with the joyful music festival she'd just attended.

Del Rey described the song on Instagram and now she's posted the song: It's called "Coachella--Woodstock In My Mind." Lana unveiled the new song with another Instagram image of a handwritten letter to fans.

"What a blessing it is to make music in general. And to have the freedom to put songs out about things that move me in real time. I wrote this one last month on my way back from Coachella…Hope you like it."

Lana's new album Lust for Life debuts May 26. Listen to "Coachella--Woodstock in my Mind" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

