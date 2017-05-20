Lana Del Rey Releases 'Coachella-Woodstock In My Mind'

Del Rey described the song on Instagram and now she's posted the song: It's called "Coachella--Woodstock In My Mind." Lana unveiled the new song with another Instagram image of a handwritten letter to fans.

"What a blessing it is to make music in general. And to have the freedom to put songs out about things that move me in real time. I wrote this one last month on my way back from Coachella…Hope you like it."

Lana's new album Lust for Life debuts May 26. Listen to "Coachella--Woodstock in my Mind" here.