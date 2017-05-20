Steven Van Zandt Gives Commencement At Rutgers University

"Authenticity worked for Bruce. It worked for David Chase," the rocker said, referencing Springsteen and the creator of The Sopranos."Embrace your Jersey roots and authenticity. Jersey strong. It doesn't matter where you're from. You're in the Jersey family now."

The musician and actor also stressed the importance for each graduate to find "greatness" in their lives, reported NJ.com. "Lead us into a green future. Reach for greatness, nothing less. And make sure you have some fun along the way. Life should never be boring. Congratulations. Go get 'em," Van Zandt said. Read more here.