|
Trace Adkins and Chris Young Lead 'Salute the Troops' Concert
.
(Radio.com) The Grand Ole Opry hosts an annual Salute the Troops concert to honor veterans and organizers have rounded up an impressive lineup of country music stars to take place. This year's event will be taking place on May 23rd and will features Trace Adkins and Chris Young, which will recognize veterans from Operations Desert Storm. Other musical guests include Charlie Daniels, Terri Clark and Dailey & Vincent, along with the MusiCorps Wounded Warrior Band, which is a group of injured veterans. Read more here.
This year's event will be taking place on May 23rd and will features Trace Adkins and Chris Young, which will recognize veterans from Operations Desert Storm.
Other musical guests include Charlie Daniels, Terri Clark and Dailey & Vincent, along with the MusiCorps Wounded Warrior Band, which is a group of injured veterans. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch
• David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page
• Muse Release 'Dig Down' Video Starring Lauren Wasser
• Beatles Stream Very First Take Of 'Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds'
• W.A.S.P.'s Crimson Idol Movie To Finally Be Released
• Early Nickelback Albums Getting Vinyl Releases
• Phoenix Streaming New Album Title Song 'Ti Amo'
• Peter Criss Agrees With Rock Hall's Snubbing Of KISS Members
• The Magpie Salute Add New Dates To Summer Tour
• Paramore Rock New Single And Classic Song On Jimmy Kimmel
• Kreator's Early Albums Being Expanded For Reissues
• Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video
• Singled Out: Siriun's Intent
• Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52
• Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price
• Metallica's James Hetfield On His Raiders Dilemma
• Katy Perry Streams New Track 'Swish Swish' Featuring Nicki Minaj
• Harry Styles Ambiguous About His Sexual Orientation
• Biggie X Kurt Cobain Photo Hoax Fires Up Social Media
• Phantogram Announce Summer Tour Dates
• Michael Jackson Biopic 'Searching for Neverland' Trailer Released
• Chance The Rapper Found His Voice Challenging Kanye West
• Arcade Fire Premiere New Songs At Secret Show
• Modest Mouse Expand North American Tour Plans
• Lana Del Rey Releases 'Coachella-Woodstock In My Mind'
• Drake Chaperones Cousin At Her High School Prom
• Camila Cabello Releases 'Crying In The Club' Video
• Mary J. Blige Announces North American Tour
• Steven Van Zandt Gives Commencement At Rutgers University
• Trace Adkins and Chris Young Lead 'Salute the Troops' Concert
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.