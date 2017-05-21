|
Big Boi Releases 'Mic Jack' Video
.
(Radio.com) Big Boi had a good time at the dry cleaners in the music video for his latest single "Mic Jack." In the clip, Big Boi comes to the dry cleaners to pick up his clothes from the attendant, played by Adam Levine. He goes through a series of different options, each time dropping into a scene that would go with the garment. A white fur coat, an astronaut uniform and a preppy sweater transport the rapper to alternate universes. The track comes from Boomiverse, Big Boi's first solo LP since 2012's Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors. The album is scheduled for release June 16. Watch the video here.
He goes through a series of different options, each time dropping into a scene that would go with the garment. A white fur coat, an astronaut uniform and a preppy sweater transport the rapper to alternate universes.
The track comes from Boomiverse, Big Boi's first solo LP since 2012's Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors. The album is scheduled for release June 16. Watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch
• David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page
• Muse Release 'Dig Down' Video Starring Lauren Wasser
• Beatles Stream Very First Take Of 'Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds'
• W.A.S.P.'s Crimson Idol Movie To Finally Be Released
• Early Nickelback Albums Getting Vinyl Releases
• Phoenix Streaming New Album Title Song 'Ti Amo'
• Peter Criss Agrees With Rock Hall's Snubbing Of KISS Members
• The Magpie Salute Add New Dates To Summer Tour
• Paramore Rock New Single And Classic Song On Jimmy Kimmel
• Kreator's Early Albums Being Expanded For Reissues
• Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video
• Singled Out: Siriun's Intent
• Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52
• Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price
• Video From Chris Cornell's Final Concert Goes Online
• Carrie Underwood And American Idol's Paula Abdul Reunited
• Drake's Slang Needs Subtitles In Video Clip
• Logic Celebrates Scoring No. 1 Album With Message To Fans
• Maddie And Tae Debut New Song 'Somebody Will'
• Dan Auerbach, Brad Paisley, James Bay On 'Cars 3' Soundtracks
• Michael Jackson 'Bubbles' Movie Close To Netflix Deal
• Chance the Rapper Featured In Francis And The Lights New Video
• Nick and Aaron Carter's Father Bob Dies
• Elle King Reveals Secret Marriage And Separation
• Kendrick Lamar Painting To Be Displayed At U.S. Capitol Building
• Thomas Rhett Excited About Being A New Parents
• Kesha Writes Shares About Her Eating Disorder Struggles
• Camila Cabello Reveal Title For Upcoming Solo Album
• Big Boi Releases 'Mic Jack' Video
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.