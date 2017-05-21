|
Chance the Rapper Featured In Francis And The Lights New Video
.
(Radio.com) Francis and the Lights just took their "May I Have This Dance" single--from their 2016 debut album "Farewell, Starlite!" to an entirely new level with a new remix version and music video of the track featuring an appearance and verse from Chance the Rapper. Directed by Jake Schreier, the video features Chance dancing alone in an empty room, rocking an outfit that nods to Napoleon Dynamite, then Francis joins him on the dance floor. Chance uses his verse as a heartwarming dedication to his daughter Kensli, rapping, "You've got your mother's eyes… You must have been born with two right feet. I love you more than your mother/More than you love yourself." Watch "May I Have This Dance (Remix)" and listen to the original track here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
