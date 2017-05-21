Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Drake's Slang Needs Subtitles In Video Clip
05-21-2017
Drake

(Radio.com) Drake is breaking back into the acting world, but this time, he won't be playing Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi. Drizzy appears in the T-Dot Goon Scrap DVD 2 from 4YallEntertainment as a fictionalized version of himself.

Speaking in an exaggerated Toronto-slang dialect, Drizzy first shares a few laughs with Canadian comedians Jae and Trey Richards. Subtitles are required.

The scene goes quickly south, however, when the "Hotline Bling" star rates the brothers' DVD a low 3 out of 10. This rating leads to the brothers and Drake getting into a silly shouting match over the incident. Check out the full clip here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

