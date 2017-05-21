Drake's Slang Needs Subtitles In Video Clip

Speaking in an exaggerated Toronto-slang dialect, Drizzy first shares a few laughs with Canadian comedians Jae and Trey Richards. Subtitles are required.

The scene goes quickly south, however, when the "Hotline Bling" star rates the brothers' DVD a low 3 out of 10. This rating leads to the brothers and Drake getting into a silly shouting match over the incident. Check out the full clip here.