Elle King Reveals Secret Marriage And Separation

According to the post, the two got secretly married after only dating for three weeks. Regarding her feelings on the separation, King wrote, "My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend."

While the precise reason for the breakup is unknown, TMZ recently reported law enforcement was called to the couple's home April 23. Sources say the two were arguing when Ferguson grabbed her by the throat and threatened her life.

Her husband was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence, but King did not seek to press charges. She later told the police the fight was the result of things getting out of control while partying. Read the full post here.