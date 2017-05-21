|
Kelly Clarkson Promises A Lot Of' Sass On New Album
.
(Radio.com) The confidence and attitude bursting from Kelly Clarkson's upcoming album may come as a surprise for some of her fans. During a roundtable at the Music Biz Conference on Tuesday (May 16), Clarkson said, "It's got a lot of sass -- like I might beat you up with my sound." She explained that the album is a blend of 'urban, pop, soulful R&B." The original American Idol champ added, 'My backup singers who've worked with me for years said 'It's the first time you've done a record that's, like, full-on your personality.'" Clarkson credited her upbringing and her current family status as sources of her strength. 'I've always been a confident person, I think that's just being Texan," Clarkson said. 'But I think being a mom has brought another level of confidence, because basically the things a mom does daily, without adding a job, is pretty insane. We're gladiators, basically." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
