Kesha Writes Shares About Her Eating Disorder Struggles

Reading strangers' cruel words online fed her insecurities and contributed to her eating disorder problem. "It became a vicious cycle: When I compared myself to others, I would read more mean comments, which only fed my anxiety and depression," the singer wrote. "Seeing paparazzi photos of myself and the accompanying catty commentary fueled my eating disorder. The sick irony was that when I was at some of the lowest points in my life, I kept hearing how much better I looked. I knew I was destroying my body with my eating disorder, but the message I was getting was that I was doing great."

She wrote that taking a step back from social media and the damaging comments has helped her overcome her body image struggles. Read more here.