Logic Celebrates Scoring No. 1 Album With Message To Fans

"Soooooo damn we got the Number 1 album in the country!!!!" he began his online message to fans. "I ain't one to flex but god damn fam I've waited my whole life for this."

"Be yourself!" he continued. "As the world tells you that you aren't good enough, or tries to label you or your art. Just remember you're awesome! Also my fellow artists out there, whether people love or hate what you put into the world remember that's what art is, it's loved or hated. And also remember that it doesn't matter how much love or hate you get. All that matter is that you're happy. Because that's what matters!"

"This is bigger than music!" he concluded. "This whole movement is about identity, and happiness. So be you and love yourself because you're special!!!!" Check out the full message here.