Michael Jackson 'Bubbles' Movie Close To Netflix Deal

05-21-2017

.

(Radio.com) Netflix is getting close to closing a deal for Bubbles, a script detailing the life of the late Michael Jackson from the perspective of his beloved pet monkey, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taika Waititi, who directed the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, will co-helm the stop-animation feature with Mark Gustafson. Sources say the deal is near $20 million and is for worldwide rights. The film is expected to be similar to Charlie Kaufman's Anomalisa (2015), utilizing stop-animation technology, which combines 3D printing and puppetry. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.