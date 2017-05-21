Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Snoop Dogg To Host 'The Joker's Wild' Reboot
05-21-2017
(Radio.com) Hip-hop veteran and celebrity entertainer Snoop Dogg has been tapped to be the host of a revival of the classic '70s television game show "The Joker's Wild."

The half-hour program will feature a casino set with classic over-sized dice and playing cards featured in the original show. Contestants will answer street-smart questions to win.

Snoop will executive produce the show with Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Moriniof SMAC, Ted Chung of Snoopadelic Films, and Vincent Rubino. Read more here.

